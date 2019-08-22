Top events today: PM's France visit, Delhi Assembly monsoon session & more

PM Modi to leave for France

Prime Minister is set to hold bilateral talks with French President Emmanuel Macron during his two-day state visit to France from August 22 with an aim to strengthen cooperation in the fields of defence, maritime security, counter-terrorism, and civil nuclear energy along with robust trade and investment relations.

The prime minister will arrive in France on Thursday evening and will straightaway head to talks with Macron.

Monsoon session begins

The Monsoon Session of the will start today and conclude on August 26.

A decision to convene the session from August 22 was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The session, if not extended by the government, will have three sittings as Saturday and Sunday are falling on August 24 and August 25.

to appear before ED

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief is set to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Mumbai on Thursday in response to the central agency's notice to him regarding a probe into IL&FS scam.

Even as Raj appealed his workers to maintain peace, police served notices under section 149 of the Code of Criminal Procedure to MNS activists and functionaries in Mumbai, Thane and other cities of Maharashtra where the party has influence.

Kia Seltos launch

India is all set to bring in its first SUV to the country.

Seltos will be offered in two key trim options - Tech Line and GT Line. The SUV comes with Tiger Nose grille, sweeping LED light bar, stylish LED headlamps and integrated LED daytime running lamps.

The car had over 23,000 pre-bookings as on 8 August, according to a company official.