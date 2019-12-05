Top events today: RBI monetary policy, bypolls in Karnataka, and more

RBI to announce bi-monthly monetary policy

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will announce its fourth bi-monthly policy for the current fiscal. There is widespread expectation that RBI will slash benchmark interest rate to give a fillip to the economy. Read more

The crucial byelections to 15 assembly constituencies in Karnataka that will determine the fate of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa led BJP government is being held today, amid concerns of political parties of a possible low voter turn out.

Polling started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm. Read more

Anil Ambani firms' CoC to discuss Bharti Airtel's offer

The committee of creditors of three Anil Ambani-run companies will be meeting soon to discuss Bharti Airtel’s offer to pay Rs 3,000 crore for these entities and the other offers.

The three firms — Reliance Communications (RCom), Reliance Telecom, and Reliance Infratel — are undergoing the insolvency process. Read more

Chidambaram to speak out

Former Finance Minister and senior Congress leader after his release on Wednesday evening from the Tihar jail after 106 days of "pre-trail incarceration", following the grant of bail by the Supreme Court, will address the media at the Congress headquarters in Delhi.

SC to hear DMK's plea against EC decision to hold TN rural polls sans legal formalities

The Supreme Court will hear a fresh plea of the DMK seeking a direction to the Election Commission to complete formalities such as delimitation of constituencies and reservation aspects before going ahead with the panchayat and local body election in Tamil Nadu. Read more

France braces for shutdown

France was Wednesday preparing for one of its biggest nationwide strikes in years with stoppages by transport workers and teachers expected to paralyse the country in an intensifying showdown between President Emmanuel Macron and unions. Read more