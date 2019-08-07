Top events today: RBI policy, Sushma Swaraj funeral, HCL Q1 and more

meet

India's central bank is poised to deliver its fourth successive quarter-point interest rate cut on Wednesday, amid calls from investors and the government for further easing as a slowdown gripping the economy becomes more pervasive.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has ratcheted up pressure on the six-member for a "significant cut" to lift economic growth from a five-year low.

Sushwa Swaraj to be cremated with full state honours

Former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj, who passed away on Tuesday night due to cardiac arrest, will be cremated on Wednesday at Lodhi road crematorium with full state honours, BJP Working President Jagat Prakash Nadda said.

Swaraj was admitted to All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) following a heart attack.

CPI-M announces all-India protest on Wednesday

The Communist Party of India-Marxist on Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi led NDA government of striking "a big blow" at democracy and the Constitution by scrapping of the Constitution and dismantling the state of Jammu and Kashmir and called for an all-India protest on August 7 against the decision.

Q1 results

HCL Technologies (HCL Tech) is expected to post a revenue growth of up to 2.9 per cent in constant currency (CC) terms when it releases its June quarter results of the financial year 2019-20 (1QFY20) on Wednesday. However, rupee revenue growth is expected to be modest on sequential basis, mainly on account of rupee appreciation.

Mahindra & Mahindra, Lupin, Cummins India, Cipla, Voltas, HPCL, Petronet LNG, Tata Steel, Adani Ports & SEZ, Aurobindo Pharma are also likely to release their Q1 results on Wednesday.

India-Bangladesh home ministers' meet

The home ministers of India and Bangladesh will meet here on Wednesday, during which issues like illegal immigration and anti-terror cooperation are expected to be discussed.

Smuggling of cattle, arms and ammunition and a few other issues are also likely to be discussed during the talks between Home Minister and his Bangladeshi counterpart, Asaduzzaman Khan.