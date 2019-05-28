JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Top 10 business headlines: Labour reforms, economic offenders list, & more
Business Standard

Top events today: SBI nationwide consumer meet, Goa MLAs oath taking & more

From SBI's nationwide consumer meet to Maharashtra HSC result 2019, here are some of the most important news events scheduled for today

BS Web Team 

SBI, State Bank of India

Before you start your day, take a look at the major events in the country that are likely to make headlines today.

1. SBI to organise nationwide consumer meet


State Bank of India to organise a nationwide customer meet on May 28 to understand their grievances and enhance services. Through this, the lender is looking to engage over 1 lakh costumers at over 500 locations.

2. Four newly-elected Goa MLAs to take oath today

The four newly-elected MLAs in Goa would be sworn in on Tuesday, acting assembly Speaker Michael Lobo said on Monday. The ceremony will take place at 10:45 am. Read full article here

3. Fera case: V K Sasikala to be questioned today

Former AIADMK general secretary V K Sasikala, who has been booked under the Foreign Exchange Regulation Act, is scheduled for questioning on May 28 by the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Court via video conferencing.

4. Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 to be declared today: All you need to know

The Maharashtra Board (MSBSHSE) is set to declare Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 for Class 12 today at 1 pm. Maharashtra 12th result will be available on MSBSHSE's official website mahresult.nic.in. Read full article here

5. Quarterly results of SpiceJet, Sun Pharma and PNB to be announced today

Look out for SpiceJet, Sun Pharma and PNB quarterly results
First Published: Tue, May 28 2019. 07:36 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements