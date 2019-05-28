Top events today: SBI nationwide consumer meet, Goa MLAs oath taking & more

Before you start your day, take a look at the major events in the country that are likely to make headlines today.





1. to organise nationwide consumer meet



to organise a nationwide customer meet on May 28 to understand their grievances and enhance services. Through this, the lender is looking to engage over 1 lakh costumers at over 500 locations.

The four newly-elected MLAs in Goa would be sworn in on Tuesday, acting assembly Speaker Michael Lobo said on Monday. The ceremony will take place at 10:45 am. Read full article here

3. Fera case: V K Sasikala to be questioned today

Former AIADMK general secretary V K Sasikala, who has been booked under the Foreign Exchange Regulation Act, is scheduled for questioning on May 28 by the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Court via video conferencing.





4. Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 to be declared today: All you need to know

The Maharashtra Board (MSBSHSE) is set to declare Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 for Class 12 today at 1 pm. Maharashtra 12th result will be available on MSBSHSE's official website mahresult.nic.in. Read full article here



5. Quarterly results of SpiceJet, Sun Pharma and PNB to be announced today



