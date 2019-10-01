Top events today: SC hearing on J&K, Galaxy Fold's India launch, and more

SC to hear pleas challenging abrogation of Article 370

A 5-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court is all set to commence the crucial hearing on the challenge mounted to the legal validity of the Centre's abrogation of the provision of which gave special status to

Several pleas have been filed in the top court challenging the Centre's August 5 decision abrogating provisions of and bifurcating the state into Union Territories of and Ladakh. Read more

Samsung Galaxy Fold's India launch

Samsung is set to launch the Galaxy Fold in India. the Galaxy Fold is a new category of smartphones with foldable screens. The phone has two displays — a 7.3-inch dynamic AMOLED foldable display that bends inwards and a conventional 4.6-inch secondary super AMOLED display on the back that becomes primary display when the device is folded. Read more

Hong Kong protests

All eyes will be on Hong Kong today as China will celebrate Communist China's 70th anniversary.

While Beijing is preparing for huge celebrations, ongoing unrest in Hong Kong threatens to upstage festivities with authorities in the semi-autonomous city Monday warning of increased violence by "rioters".

Tuesday's protests will be "very, very dangerous" Superintendent John Tse said. Read more

to launch new repo-linked home loan scheme

State Bank of India's new interest rate structure for home loan schemes will come into effect from today. The bank has said that it will charge a 265 basis point (bp) spread over the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) repo rate on new home loans from October 1.

The repo rate at 5.4 per cent and the 265 bps spread takes the external benchmark rate (EBR) to 8.05 per cent. Read more

trade unions to go on lunch-hour protest

According to a Hindu BusinessLine report, BSNL’s unions and associations will go on a “lunch-hour demonstration” to protest against salary delay and non-payment of wages to contract workers.

Andhra Pradesh to take over all liquor shops

The Andhra Pradesh government will take over all 3,500 liquor shops, as a first major step towards imposing prohibition in the state.

The government had announced earlier this month that the number of liquor outlets will be reduced from 4,380 to 3,500 and will be eventually phased out.





12th tranche of electoral bonds to be issued

Ahead of Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana, the government on Monday announced issuance of 12th tranche of electoral bonds that could be used to make donations to political parties. Read more