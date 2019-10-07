Top events today: SC to hear Aarey forest matter, NeAC launch, and more

-
Aarey forest: SC special bench to accord urgent hearing
The Supreme Court has constituted a special bench for an urgent hearing against the felling of trees in the Aarey forest in Maharashtra.
The apex court on Sunday set up a special bench on the basis of a letter addressed to the Chief Justice of India by one Rishav Ranjan against the cutting of the trees. Read more
Sitharaman to inaugurate national tax e-assessment centre
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will inaugurate the income tax department's national e-assessment centre (NeAC), which will avoid face-to-face interaction between taxpayers and tax officials.
The setting up of NeAC is a step for better taxpayer service, reduction of taxpayer grievances in line with the prime minister's vision of 'Digital India' and promotion of ease of doing business, the finance ministry said in a statement. Read more
Hearing in sexual assault case against Tarun Tejpal
A Goa court will resume hearing in trial against Tehelka magazine founder Tarun Tejpal in a sexual assault case lodged by his former woman colleague.
North Goa district and sessions judge Kshama Joshi heard the case on September 30 following which it was kept for next hearing on October 7, public prosecutor Francisco Tavera said. Read more
Defence Minister to leave for two-day official visit to France
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will embark on a two-day visit to France. During his visit, he will receive the first of 36 Rafale fighter jets manufactured for India.
On October 8, the Defence Minister is scheduled to meet the French President Emmanuel Macron. Read more
Textiles Minister Irani to represent India at World Cotton Day celebrations in Geneva
Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani will participate in the plenary session of the World Cotton Day celebrations in Geneva, which will shed light on the challenges faced by cotton economies.
The plenary session will be attended by heads of states, heads of international organisations and executives from the private sector. Read more
