Top events today: SC to hear CAA pleas, Rajasthan panchayat polls, and more

1. SC to hear petitions challenging Citizenship Amendment Act today

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear today a batch of pleas seeking to examine the constitutional validity of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). CAA seeks to grant citizenship to non-Muslim migrants belonging to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Christian, Jain and Parsi communities who came to the country from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan on or before December 31, 2014. Read on...

2. Polling in Rajasthan's 2nd phase of panchayat elections

The second phase of polling in 2,312 village panchayats of Rajasthan will be held today. Polling in 15,127 wards of 2,312 village panchayats of 74 Panchayat Samitis will be held between 8 am and 5 pm. A total of 77,56,416 people are eligible to exercise their franchise. Counting for sarpanch posts will be done on Wednesday itself. Read on...

3. Q2 result of L&T, Axis Bank, Asian Paints

Today, investors' eyes will be on Axis Bank, Asian Paints and Larsen and Toubro as they announce their quartely earnings.

4. PM Modi to chair 32nd Pragati review meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will review the progress of various projects in the 32nd meeting of 'Pragati', a multi-modal platform for proactive governance and timely implementation today.

In previous interactions of Pragati, an ICT-based initiative, projects worth over Rs 12 lakh crore have been reviewed by the prime minister, according to an official statement. Read on...

5. Delhi court to hear Shashi Tharoor's application in Sunanda Pushkar death case today

The Rouse Avenue Court on Wednesday will hear Congress leader Shashi Tharoor's application demanding that tweets of his late wife Sunanda Pushkar be put on record.

Last year, the counsel representing Tharoor sought that the tweet posted by the latter just before her demise be made a part of the charge sheet.Asserting that the Delhi Police did not add Sunanda's tweets to the charge sheet, senior advocate Vikas Pahwa had the Special court at Rouse Avenue Court Complex that according to her last tweet, her mental condition seemed normal."Till 16th (January) she was tweeting. Even on 17th morning, the last tweet was at 4:46 am. Delhi police have not filed the tweet as part of the charge sheet. Read on...

6. Sonia Gandhi on two-day Raebareli visit from today

Congress President Sonia Gandhi will be on a two-day visit to her constituency of Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh beginning today. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will also visit Raebareli. Priyanka Gandhi will also visit the house of party's former MLA Ajay Pal, whose son allegedly committed suicide recently. Read on...

7. Cabinet likely to consider Nirvik scheme to give fillip to export credit

The Union Cabinet is expected to consider on Wednesday approval of the Nirvik (Niryat Rin Vikas Yojana) scheme, which aims to ease lending process and enhance loan availability to exporters, an official said. The commerce ministry proposes to subsidise the premium under the scheme that has to be paid by exporters of certain key sectors. Read on...