Top events today: Shiv Sena plea against Prez rule, BRICS Summit, and more

1. likely to file plea against imposition of President's rule in Maharashtra today



is likely to challenge the imposition of President's Rule in Maharashtra after Governor rejected its demand to grant 2 more days to submit letter of support to form governmnet.



Maharashtra, which witnessed constantly changing political equations amid hectic parleys by key parties in the past few days, was put under President's Rule on Tuesday evening, and its Assembly in suspended animation, after Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari in a report to the Centre said the formation of a stable government was impossible in the current situation. Read more. The two day BRICS summit will begin today in Brazil. Improving institutional economic linkages and kick-starting the long-awaited trade growth between member nations will be on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's agenda. Read more Commerce and Industry Minister will meet his US counterpart Robert Lighthize in Washington on Wednesday to discuss trade related issues and arrive at a shared understating on a mutually beneficial basis, an official statement said. Read more

4. hearings begin today. Here's how it will unroll



The start of open hearings in the impeachment investigation into President Donald Trump on Wednesday will give the American public their first chance to witness live the explosive showdown between Democrats and Republicans over the US leader's future. Read more.



5. Already 'severe', Delhi's pollution likely to enter 'emergency' zone today

The government's air quality monitor, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), said pollution levels in Delhi-NCR are expected to enter the "severe plus" or "emergency" category on Wednesday.

The noxious haze returned to Delhi and its suburbs on Tuesday with raging stubble fires in neighbouring states, fall in the temperature and wind speed pushing the city's air quality in the "severe" zone. Read more

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad will be on a three-day visit to the Jammu region from today, a senior party leader said on Tuesday.

This will be his first visit to the region since the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated into two Union territories on October 31. Read more.

7. Will CJI under RTI ambit? Supreme Court to decide today





The Supreme Court will, on Wednesday, pronounce the verdict on whether or not the office of comes under the ambit of Right to Information (RTI) Act.

The order will be passed by a five-judge Constitution bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justices NV Ramana, DY Chandrachud, Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna on a petition filed by a Supreme Court Secretary-General challenging the January 2010 judgment of the Delhi High Court. Read more.