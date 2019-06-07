Top events today: Theresa May's resignation, Bayer's acquisition, & more

Before you start your day, take a look at the major events in the country that are likely to make headlines today.

Theresa May's Resignation

An embattled Theresa May announced that she would resign as the UK's Conservative leader on Friday "in the best interests of the country", paving the way for a contest to decide the new Prime Minister after she failed to win over her ministers with a revised strategy to withdraw Britain from the European Union.



Bayer acquisition

German chemical and pharma major Bayer AG said it will complete the $63 billion acquisition of US-based biotech major Monsanto on June 7, following all regulatory approvals. In India, both entities have a presence in production and sale of vegetable seeds and sale of non-selective herbicides. Tribunal ruling in Vijay Malya's case

NSE auction

The Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday will auction investment limits for overseas investors for the purchase of corporate bonds worth Rs 82.95 billion. The auction will be conducted on NSE's e-bid platform from 3.30 pm to 5.30 pm after the close of market hours, the exchange said in a circular issued today. Cricket World Cup: New Zealand vs Pakistan

Unpredictable Pakistan takes on Sri Lanka in match 11 of the ICC cricket world cup 2019 today at Bristol. The match is scheduled at 10:30 local time (3:00 pm IST). Pakistan after shocking favorites England are high on confidence about their propsects in the upcoming match. Coach Mickey Arthur has urged his team to "stay ruthless" at the World Cup as they train their sights on Sri Lanka

Rahul Gandhi's Wayanad Visit

Congress President Rahul Gandhi will be on a two-day visit to Wayanad, his new Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala, from June 7 to 8. Gandhi, who contested from two Lok Sabha constituencies this election, won from Wayanad but lost his traditional Amethi seat to Smriti Irani of the BJP The Debt Recovery Tribunal will pronounce on June 7 its orders on 26 interlocutory applications (IAs) filed by the SBI and other defendants in the Rs 9,091 crore debt recovery case against tycoon Vijaya Mallya, his UB group firms and the now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines.

Yogi Adityanath to unveil Lord Rama statue

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will unveil a 7-foot tall statue of Lord Rama at the Shodh Sansthan museum in Ayodhya on Friday. The statue fashioned out of a single rosewood block statue is from Karnataka



