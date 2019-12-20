Top events today: Last phase of Jharkhand elections, Sengar to be sentenced

1. PM Modi to address Assocham AGM on Dec 20

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the annual general meeting of industry body Assocham today. The theme of the event is 'New India Aspiring for a $5 trillion economy'. The prime minister's address at the industry event follows a debate about the corporate engagement of the government and allegations in some quarters, mainly by opposition parties, that the corporates were afraid to raise their voice and flag their concerns. Read on...

2. 5th phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections

The fifth and final phase of polling in 16 assembly constituencies in Jharkhand wwill vote today. Voting, which commenced at 7 am, will continue till 5 pm. Counting of votes is scheduled on December 23. Read on...

3. Gujarat HC to hear Nithyananda case today

Gujarat High Court has directed to present the two sisters, who were allegedly kept in captivity in an Ahmedabad ashram belonging to self-styled godman Nithyananda, to before it today. "The court has directed to present the two women before it on December 20. The court has asked the police to give security to the two women from the time of their arrival in the country till they appear in the court," Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) SH Sarda said. Read on...

4. Delhi court to sentence ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar today

A week after convicting Kuldeep Singh Sengar under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, in the Unnao rape case, a Delhi court will pronounce the quantum of punishment today. Earlier today, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sought maximum punishment for Sengar. The agency also demanded adequate compensation for the rape survivor.

Sengar's lawyers, however, sought minimum punishment from the court. Read on...

5. Boeing Starliner set for 1st uncrewed flight test today

Boeing's passenger spacecraft, the CST-100 Starliner, is all set to make its first uncrewed trip to the International Space Station (ISS) on December 20. The spacecraft is set to lift off on a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station (CCAFS) in Florida. Data from the flight test will be used as part of NASA's process of certifying Boeing's crew transportation system for carrying astronauts to and from the space station. Read on...





6. MPs to vote on Boris Johnson's Brexit deal

MPs will vote on Friday on whether to back the prime minister's plan for the UK to leave the EU on 31 January. Boris Johnson said it would end "delay and rancour" and provide "certainty".