Top events today: Wholesale inflation, Iran foreign minister visits India

-
ALSO READ
At 1.08%, WPI inflation rate slips to over two-year low in July
WPI inflation unchanged at around 1% in August, gives RBI room for rate cut
Onions take food inflation to 71-month high; wholesale inflation at 0.58%
WPI inflation eases to near two-year low at 2.02% in June
Retail inflation at 14-month high, WPI falls to 39-month low of 0.33%
-
Wholesale Price Index or WPI inflation numbers will be out today. Last month, WPI inflation rose 0.58%, from 0.16% in October, mainly due to onion prices. In November, the food inflation touched 71-month high and onion saw an inflation rate of 172.3 per cent, from 119.84 per cent in October.
Yesterday, CPI inflation numbers were released which touched a 5-year high of 7.35% in December.
2. Raisina Dialogue to begin today, PM Modi to attend inaugural session
India's flagship global conference on geopolitics and geo-economics Raisina Dialogue will begin today with Prime Minister Narendra Modi attending the inaugural session at which seven former heads of state or government will share their views on important challenges facing the world. Read more
3. Iranian FM Javad Zarif to arrive in India today on 3-day visit
5. SAT to hear NSE's co-location matter on Tuesday
6. Muzaffarpur shelter home case: Court likely to pronounce judgment today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU