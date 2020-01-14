JUST IN
Top events today: Wholesale inflation, Iran foreign minister visits India

From the beginning of nomination process for Delhi Assembly elections to the verdict on Muzaffarpur shelter home case, Business Standard brings you the top events of the day

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

WPI inflation numbers set to be released today


1. WPI inflation numbers to be released today

Wholesale Price Index or WPI inflation numbers will be out today. Last month, WPI inflation rose 0.58%, from 0.16% in October, mainly due to onion prices. In November, the food inflation touched 71-month high and onion saw an inflation rate of 172.3 per cent, from 119.84 per cent in October.

Yesterday, CPI inflation numbers were released which touched a 5-year high of 7.35% in December.

2. Raisina Dialogue to begin today, PM Modi to attend inaugural session


India's flagship global conference on geopolitics and geo-economics Raisina Dialogue will begin today with Prime Minister Narendra Modi attending the inaugural session at which seven former heads of state or government will share their views on important challenges facing the world. Read more

3. Iranian FM Javad Zarif to arrive in India today on 3-day visit

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif will arrive in Delhi today on a three-day visit to India amid spiralling tension between the Middle East country and the United States.

Besides addressing the Raisina Dialogue, the foreign minister will also pay a courtesy call to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, January 15. Read more
4. Nomination process for Delhi polls to begin today

The nomination process for the upcoming Delhi Assembly election will start from today in office of returning officers of 70 Assembly constituencies. The timing shall be from 11 am till 3 pm.

The last date of filing nomination will be on January 21. Date for scrutiny of nomination will be January 22. The last date of withdrawal of candidature is January 24. Read more

5. SAT to hear NSE's co-location matter on Tuesday

The Securities and Appellate Tribunal (SAT) today will hear the NSE's co-location case, wherein brokers are alleged to have received preferential access to the trading systems of the bourse.

The tribunal will hear the matters, involving the Sebi order in the NSE case, its former MD Ravi Narain and ex-CEO Chitra Ramakrishna and other executives — Deviprasad Singh and Nagendra Kumar, as per the tribunal's cause list. Read more

6. Muzaffarpur shelter home case: Court likely to pronounce judgment today

A Delhi court is likely to pronounce today its judgment in the case of alleged sexual and physical assault of several girls at a shelter home in Muzaffarpur, which was run by former Bihar People's Party (BPP) MLA Brajesh Thakur.

The court had earlier deferred the order by a month till January 14 as Judge Saurabh Kulshrestha, who had conducted the trial, was on leave. Read more
First Published: Tue, January 14 2020. 06:37 IST

