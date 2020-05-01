Top headlines: 1,200 migrants leave Telangana by special train, and more

The railways ran a special train to ferry 1,200 stranded migrants from Telangana to Jharkhand on Friday. Maruti Suzuki reported zero monthly domestoc sales for the first time ever today. Tarun Bajaj assumed charge today as the Economic Affairs Secretary. Here are a few events of the day which made it to the headlines:

1. First special train with 1,200 migrants runs from Telangana to Jharkhand

Railways on Friday ran a special train to ferry 1,200 stranded migrants from Lingampally in Telangana to Hatia in Jharkhand, a first since the lockdown began. "The 24 coach train started at 4.50 am today (Friday)," RPF DG Arun Kumar told PTI. It's the only train to be deployed so far, he added. Incidentally Friday is also the international Labour Day. Read on...

2. Covid-19 impact: Zero sales for Maruti Suzuki in April as lockdown bites

Maruti Suzuki India on Friday reported zero monthly domestic sales for the first time ever in April, as the country remained under lockdown to contain the spread of the The carmaker suspended operations from March 22, in line with orders from the government as India rushed to curb the spread of the virus. Read more...

3. Tarun Bajaj takes over as Economic Affairs Secretary; replaces Chakraborty

Tarun Bajaj, an old hand at the Finance Ministry, on Friday assumed charge as the Economic Affairs Secretary. He comes back to North Block at a time when the economy is facing headwinds due to the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic. Read on...

4. India business most affected due to lockdown: Amazon CFO

Amazon on Friday said that the biggest impact internationally for the world's largest online retailer has been in India. Brian T Olsavsky, senior vice president and chief financial officer of Amazon, said during an earnings call that the company would further expand in the country when the Indian government announces that it would be allowed to resume operations fully. Read on...

5. Non-subsidised price slashed by over Rs 160; check rates here

State-owned companies cut the price of non-subsidised cooking gas by Rs 162.50 per cylinder, making the steepest reduction ever as the outbreak demolishes fuel demand. Benchmark Brent crude oil last month dropped to a two-decade low of $15.98 a barrel, but has rebounded since to USD 26.43 a barrel on Friday. Read more...