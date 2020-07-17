Top headlines: 271 mn Indians out of poverty, Shiv Nadar retires & more

India lifted 271 mn out of poverty between FY06-16, says UN report

About 273 million Indians moved out of multidimensional poverty between 2005-6 and 2015-16. According to a UN report, India has recorded the largest reduction in the number of people living in this category. The data, released by UNDP and the Oxford Poverty and Human Development Initiative (OPHI), shows that 65 out of 75 countries studied significantly reduced their multidimensional poverty levels between 2000 and 2019. Read more.

Q1 profit up 31.7% at Rs 2,925 crore; retires

HCL Technologies on Friday posted 31.7 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,925 crore for the June 2020 quarter, and said that has stepped down from the Chairman's role. In a filing, the company said that Roshni Nadar Malhotra, a non-executive director, will take over as Chairperson of Board and company with effect from Friday in place of her father, Read more.

TDSAT stays Trai's directions to Voda Idea, Airtel to stop priority service

The Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) on Friday decided to stay Trai's decision to halt priority service tariff plans by Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel. Jio, on whose complaint Trai had restrained Vodafone Idea and Airtel from marketing their premium plans, filed an application with TDSAT. Read more.

Bharat Biotech starts human trials of Covid-19 vaccine in PGI Rohtak

The human trial of Bharat Biotech's anti-Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin began at Rohtak's Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences on Friday, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij tweeted. "Three subjects were enrolled today. All have tolerated the vaccine very well. There were no adverse effects," Vij further said in his tweet. Read more.

Fraudulent claims worth Rs 1,875 crore by risky exporters identified

The government has identified 1,377 fraudulent exporters who have claimed refunds amounting to Rs 1,875 crore under integrated goods and services tax (IGST). As on date, 7,516 exporters are in the risky exporter list, they added. Out of them, refund worth Rs 1,363 crore is suspended in respect of 2,830 risky exporters. Read more.

Not an inch of our land can be taken by any power, says Rajnath in Ladakh

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday assured that not an inch of our land can be taken by any power in the world while he interacted with the Indian Army and ITBP personnel at Lukung. Emphasising on finding a diplomatic solution to the standoff, he further said, "If a solution can be found by talks, there is nothing better." Read more.