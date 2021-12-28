Top Headlines: 3rd Covid shot 9 mths after 2nd jab, launch of commercial 5G

Omicron spread: Third Covid shot after nine months of second jab

The gap between the second and the third doses of Covid vaccines given to co-morbid elderly, and health care and frontline workers has been set at least nine months, guidelines for Covid vaccinations for children and precaution dose issued on Monday said. Read more



Reform in three Acts with long-overdue Bill to improve audit discipline

A Bill to amend the three Acts that regulate the business of Chartered Accountants, Cost and Works Accountants and Company Secretaries was introduced in the last week of the winter session of Parliament by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. The core of the Bill is about the auditing role of chartered accountants, though it covers much else, too. Read more



Why fintech, acceptance of digital firms in markets were 2021's high points

The year 2021 was an inflection point for the Digital India story. Thanks to the pandemic, the country grasped what it really means to be on a digital roadmap. Since 2020, the Indian startup ecosystem has received investments of over $100 billion, the unicorn list has crossed the golden figure of 50, and Indian bourses saw some successful startups raising over Rs 42,800 crore. Read more



Bangladesh may become India's fourth largest export destination in FY22

Bangladesh may become India’s fourth largest export destination in FY22, jumping five places in two years. This comes as the economic boom of the eastern neighbour continues to fuel India’s exports growth. Read more



Commercial 5G services will be rolled out in 13 cities in 2022: DoT

Commercial 5G services will be rolled out in 13 cities in India, including the metropolises, in 2022, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) said in a statement on Monday. These cities are Delhi, Gurugram, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, and Jamnagar. Read more



Equity mutual funds adopt 'wait and watch' policy on RBL Bank

Asset management companies are in no hurry to take immediate decisions on their investments in RBL Bank. Equity and hybrid mutual funds (MFs) have investments of around Rs 2,000 crore in RBL Bank. Industry officials are confident that there are no financial irregularities as yet. Read more