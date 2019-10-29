Top headlines: Airtel defers Q2 results, SFIO probe into DHFL, and more

Govt forms secretaries' panel on steps to ease financial stress in telecom

Days after the Supreme Court ordered telecom companies to pay as much as Rs 1.42 trillion in past statutory dues, the government is constituting a Committee of Secretaries (CoS) under the Cabinet Secretary to suggest measures to mitigate financial stress in the telecom sector. The panel is expected to meet shortly and submit recommendations in a time-bound manner, sources said.

Other important stories of the day: defers till Nov 14 over ambiguity on AGR verdict

said on Tuesday it would need more time to release its September-quarter earnings report, as the Indian company weighs the impact of a recent court ruling asking telecom firms to pay $13 billion in dues to the government.

The company's board, which met earlier in the day, accepted the management's recommendation to shift the September-quarter results to Nov 14, the telecom operator said.

IndiGo close to sealing 300 Airbus jets deal worth at least $33 bn: Report

Indian budget airline IndiGo is close to placing a near-record order for over 300 Airbus A320neo-family jets worth at least $33 billion at notional catalogue prices to cement its position as India's largest carrier by market share.

Govt likely to order SFIO probe into financial irregularities at DHFL

The government is likely to order an SFIO probe on the financial irregularities at troubled mortgage firm soon, an official said. The Registrar of Companies, Mumbai office, has submitted its report on Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs a couple of days ago, an official said.