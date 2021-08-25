Top headlines: Air India union gets its say; IPO bet starts paring for rich

-
ALSO READ
Govt cuts interest rates on small savings schemes effective from April 1
Asset monetisation pipeline: Govt used 4 methods to value Rs 6-trn assets
Non-govt PFs, gratuity funds can invest in alternative investment funds
Finance Bill gives relief on digital tax, provident fund threshold
Uniform guidelines are needed for asset monetisation, say experts
-
The government is considering allowing foreign direct investment in Life Insurance Corporation of India. It is about to accept the demands of Air India employees as it seeks to sell the state carrier.
Here are the top headlines of the day:
Asset monetisation pipeline: Govt used 4 methods to value Rs 6-trn assets
The government has used four methods to value the assets that it is looking to monetise under its Rs 6-trillion National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP). The value of the assets on the block is indicative that the government is expected to realise either in the form of upfront accruals or by the way of private sector investment, NITI Aayog said in its report. Read more...
NMP plan: Low-risk assets attractive but road may be fuzzy, say experts
The Central government’s National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP), which focuses on leveraging value derived from operational projects, will have to face the same test of contractual sanctity and regulatory oversight, which public-private partnership (PPP) endeavours have so far countenanced. Read more...
Losing steam: IPO bets of wealthy investors turn sour in August
For much of this year, wealthy investors had made a killing on the initial public offerings (IPOs) that hit the market with some regularity. This month, however, most of their bets have gone awry. Up until July, 14 of the 19 companies that made their debut on the bourses made money for these investors on day one, after taking into account the financing cost and significant oversubscription. Read more...
Govt may permit foreign direct investment in LIC ahead of mega IPO
The government is considering allowing foreign direct investment (FDI) in Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) to enable overseas investors to buy stakes in the insurer. Read more...
Fearing conflict, govt agrees to Air India employees' main demands
The central government has agreed in-principle to Air India employees' main demands. It fears an industrial dissension now could impede the process of privatisation. It has agreed to bear the cost of liquidation loss on account of transfer to the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) from company-owned trusts, inclusion of employees in the central government health scheme (CGHS), and encashment of leaves. Read more...
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU