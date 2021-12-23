Top headlines: Astra booster works against Omicron; Paym sees senior exits?

Serum Institute on the up as Oxford study backs Astra booster for Omicron

A third booster shot of the AstraZeneca-Oxford Covid-19 vaccine, Vaxzevria, significantly boosts antibodies against the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, said the British drug company.

This brightens the scope for Serum Institute of India (SII) which makes Covishield, the domestic version of the Vaxzevria. Experts believe mixing vaccine shots may give better results in boosting immunity. Read more

to invest Rs 9,028 crore for setting up a new crude oil pipeline

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) will set up a new crude oil pipeline that will run from Mundra in Gujarat to Panipat in Haryana and will have a capacity of 17.5 million tonnes per annum (mmtpa).

A company statement would build nine crude oil tanks of 60,000 kilolitres each at Mundra, increasing its operational and storage requirements in the country. Read more

PM Modi inaugurates 27 developmental projects worth Rs 2,095 cr in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated or laid the foundation stones of 27 development projects worth Rs 2,095 crore in his Varanasi parliamentary constituency ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

This is Modi's second visit to the holy city within 10 days. Read more

puts 13 million residents in lockdown ahead of Winter Games

is redoubling efforts to control new virus outbreaks with a lockdown of the 13 million residents of the northern city of Xi'an following a spike in coronavirus cases.

The measure comes just weeks before the country hosts the Winter Olympics in Beijing, roughly 1,000 kilometers (6210 miles) to the west. Read more