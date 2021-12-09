JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Internet shutdowns bleeding businesses, hitting country's image
Business Standard

Top headlines: Bipin Rawat dies in chopper crash; GST rate recommendations

Bondholders of Vodafone Idea will receive their interest in time on the due date of December 13. More on that story in story in top headlines.

Topics
Bipin Rawat | GST rate | IKEA

BS Web team 

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Gen Bipin Rawat (Photo: PTI)
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Gen Bipin Rawat (Photo: PTI)

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, was killed in a helicopter crash in the Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. The fitment committee consisting of central and state officials, recently recommended increasing the GST rate. More on those stories in our morning wrap.

CDS Bipin Rawat among 13 dead in chopper crash in Tamil Nadu

The country’s most senior serving soldier, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, was killed in a helicopter crash in the Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, when he was flying to give a lecture at the Defence Services Staff College (DSSC) in Wellington. Read more

Fitment panel's GST recommendations may cause immediate spike in inflation

The fitment committee consisting of central and state officials, recently recommended increasing the GST rate of five per cent to seven per cent, and the 18 per cent rate to 20 per cent in order to raise additional resources. The proposal would be discussed by the group of ministers (GoM) headed by Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai and then taken up by the GST Council. Read more

10-year G-Sec, repo spread reaches decadal high; market expects inflation

The spread between the benchmark 10-year government bond’s yield and the Reserve Bank of India’s policy or repurchase rate (repo) is now at the highest in more than a decade, suggesting that the market expects a much higher interest rate and inflation in the coming months.

The yield on the 10-year government security (G-Sec) settled at 6.35 per cent on Wednesday, 235 basis points (bps) higher than the RBI’s repo rate of 4 per cent. Read more

Vodafone Idea manages to raise funds, will repay bonds on schedule

Bondholders of Vodafone Idea will receive their interest in time on the due date of December 13 as the company managed to raise funds for the repayment, bankers said. The company had also fixed the record date for the next tranche of 7.77 per cent unsecured redeemable non-convertible debentures on December 20 and paid the interest on January 4 next year. Read more

Ikea India CEO sees 30% of sales coming from online orders due to Covid

In its effort to be closer to customers in India, home furnishings brand Ikea is set to open its first city store in Mumbai. The store, spread across 80,000 sq ft, is smaller compared to its other two big box stores in Hyderabad and Navi Mumbai. Read more

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Thu, December 09 2021. 08:42 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.