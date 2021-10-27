Top Headlines: Paytm ups IPO size to Rs 18,300 cr, no nod for Covaxin yet

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2021: Check full schedule and squad of Chennai Super Kings here
Paytm raises IPO size to Rs 18,300 cr; Ant to offload shares worth Rs 5K cr
Paytm's DRHP: User numbers to GMV growth, here're 10 things you can't miss
Paytm may skip pre-IPO share sale to fast-track listing
Paytm's Rs 16,600 cr IPO gets Sebi nod, listing likely in November: sources
-
The government is considering coming up with a legal amendment to increase the scope for commercial exploitation of land by the Airports Authority of India (AAI). More on that story in our top headlines this morning.
Biz sentiment hit two-year high in Q2 as Covid second wave eased off: NCAER
As the second wave of Covid-19 eased off, business sentiment in the country hit an over two-year high in the September quarter (Q2) of the current financial year (FY22), according to a survey by the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER). Read more.
Paytm raises IPO size to Rs 18,300 cr; Ant to offload shares worth Rs 5K cr
Digital financial services platform Paytm has raised its initial public offering (IPO) size to Rs 18,300 crore from the earlier Rs 16,600 crore, said sources in the know.
Roughly half of the offer for sale (OFS) in Paytm’s IPO, which recently got approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), will be done by Chinese investor Ant Financial. Read more.
Govt likely to remove restrictions on commercial use of AAI land
The government is considering a legal amendment to increase the scope for commercial exploitation of land by the Airports Authority of India (AAI). People in the know said the civil aviation ministry had started inter-ministerial consultations on amending the Airports Authority of India Act, 1994. Read more.
At Rs 7,200 crore, Chennai Super Kings m-cap pips parent India Cements'
A higher valuation of the new Indian Premier League (IPL) teams pushed up the market capitalisation of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the only sports team in India whose shares are available to the general public, to over Rs 7,200 crore on Monday night. With this, the firm also surpassed its parent India Cements in terms of m-cap. Read more.
No nod for Bharat Bio’s Covaxin yet, WHO seeks ‘additional clarifications’
The World Health Organisation's technical advisory group on Tuesday sought "additional clarifications" from Bharat Biotech for its Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin to conduct a final “risk-benefit assessment” for Emergency Use Listing of the vaccine. Read more.
COP26 summit: India's climate destiny depends upon negotiations in Glasgow
India has turned the climate limelight on itself by announcing ambitious plans to set up 450 gigawatts (Gw) of renewable energy (RE) capacity by 2030. Read more.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU