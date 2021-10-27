Top Headlines: Paytm ups IPO size to Rs 18,300 cr, no nod for Covaxin yet

The government is considering coming up with a legal amendment to increase the scope for commercial exploitation of land by the Airports Authority of India (AAI). More on that story in our top headlines this morning.

Biz sentiment hit two-year high in Q2 as Covid second wave eased off: NCAER

As the second wave of Covid-19 eased off, business sentiment in the country hit an over two-year high in the September quarter (Q2) of the current financial year (FY22), according to a survey by the Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER).

raises IPO size to Rs 18,300 cr; Ant to offload shares worth Rs 5K cr

Digital financial services platform has raised its initial public offering (IPO) size to Rs 18,300 crore from the earlier Rs 16,600 crore, said sources in the know.

Roughly half of the offer for sale (OFS) in Paytm's IPO, which recently got approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), will be done by Chinese investor Ant Financial.

Govt likely to remove restrictions on commercial use of AAI land

The government is considering a legal amendment to increase the scope for commercial exploitation of land by the Airports Authority of India (AAI). People in the know said the civil aviation ministry had started inter-ministerial consultations on amending the Airports Authority of India Act, 1994.

At Rs 7,200 crore, Chennai Super Kings m-cap pips parent India Cements'

A higher valuation of the new Indian Premier League (IPL) teams pushed up the market capitalisation of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the only sports team in India whose shares are available to the general public, to over Rs 7,200 crore on Monday night. With this, the firm also surpassed its parent India Cements in terms of m-cap.

No nod for Bharat Bio’s Covaxin yet, WHO seeks ‘additional clarifications’

The World Health Organisation's technical advisory group on Tuesday sought "additional clarifications" from for its Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin to conduct a final "risk-benefit assessment" for Emergency Use Listing of the vaccine.

COP26 summit: India's climate destiny depends upon negotiations in Glasgow

India has turned the climate limelight on itself by announcing ambitious plans to set up 450 gigawatts (Gw) of renewable energy (RE) capacity by 2030.