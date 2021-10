At Rs 7,200 crore, Chennai Super Kings m-cap pips parent India Cements'

A higher valuation of the new Indian Premier League (IPL) teams pushed up the market capitalisation of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the only sports team in India whose shares are available to the general public, to over Rs 7,200 crore on Monday night. With this, the firm also surpassed its parent India Cements in terms of m-cap.

The unlisted shares of CSK were trading in the range of Rs 213-235 per share on Monday, taking its m-cap to as high as Rs 7,240 crore. This is a two-fold rise compared to Rs 65 per share at an m-cap of Rs 2,000 crore in January this year and Rs 130 per share (Rs 4,000 ...