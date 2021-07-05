Top headlines: Bourses to pay for tech glitches; Zomato IPO gets Sebi nod

-
ALSO READ
Zomato IPO: Investors looking for clear path to profitability, say analysts
Info Edge's early investment in Zomato set to deliver sweet returns
Indigo Paints or Home First Finance, which IPO is a safe investment bet?
Blue tick is back: Eligibility, new rules for Twitter account verification
Top headlines: Adani Group may bid via MIAL, new rules for FB, Twitter
-
Sebi to penalise bourses for tech glitches
Market regulator Sebi on Monday issued a detailed framework for penalising market infrastructure institutions (MIIs)— which includes stock exchanges, clearing corporations and depositories— for technical glitches.
“MIIs are systemically important institutions as they provide infrastructure necessary for the smooth and uninterrupted functioning of the securities market….For any downtime or unavailability of services, beyond such predefined time, there is a need to ensure that ‘financial disincentive’ is paid by the MIIs as well as managing director (MD) and chief technology officer (CTO) of the MII," Sebi said in a circular. Read here
Zomato's mega IPO may hit market as early as this month
Food delivery company Zomato has obtained market regulator Sebi’s greenlight to launch its Rs 7,875-crore initial public offering (IPO). Investment banking sources said the mega issue could hit the market as early as this month.
Zomato had filed its offer document with Sebi on April 28. The company, backed by China’s Ant Group, is planning to issue fresh shares worth Rs 7,500 crore in the IPO. Read here
Twitter failed to comply with new IT Rules: Centre tells Delhi HC
Microblogging platform Twitter did not comply with the new Information Technology Rules, and has therefore lost its immunity, provided to intermediaries under Section 79(1) of the Information Technology Act, 2000, the government has told the Delhi High Court.
This was said in an affidavit filed by lawyer Amit Acharya, who filed a petition against Twitter over non-compliance with the new Information Technology rules that went into effect on May 26, 2021. Read here
Awaiting bail for eternity, activist Stan Swamy passes away
Priest-activist Stan Swamy, arrested under an anti-terror law in the Elgar Parishad case, died at a Mumbai hospital on Monday in the middle of his fight for bail on health grounds.
The 84-year-old Jesuit priest had been on a ventilator since Sunday after his health worsened rapidly. Read here
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU