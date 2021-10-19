Top headlines: fuel price hurts BPCL, Apple launches premium MacBook

-
Apple's new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook models start at $1,999 and range up to $6,099 in their most expensive variations. The Reserve Bank calls for supply-side reforms. More on those stories in top headlines this morning.
BPCL privatisation likely to face a bump
The disinvestment of Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) may hit a fuel price hurdle, according to officials dealing with the matter. They pointed out that the inconspicuous administered price regime could hamper the prospects for potential buyers of BPCL. A senior oil ministry official said public-sector oil-marketing companies (OMCs) take a hit when they sell petrol, diesel, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), three of the most popular petroleum products in the country. Read more
Apple doubles down on chip strategy with new MacBooks
Apple Inc on Monday announced two new MacBook Pro models that run on more powerful in-house chips, furthering its break from previous supplier Intel Corp and showing its strategy for setting its machines apart from the rest of the PC industry. Read more
Focus on supply-side reforms, says RBI
The need of the hour is to focus on supply-side reforms and easing various bottlenecks and disruptions, rather than focusing single-mindedly on normalisation, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in its State of the Economy report in its October bulletin. Read more
Vaccinating children for Covid not a priority: Experts
After India’s expert panel recommended an approval for Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin for use in children aged two years and above, experts in the fields of immunology, microbiology and public health said there was no rush to inoculate children against Covid-19 at this point. Read more
Reliance Retail bridging gaps in ambitions
Even as regulatory focus has zeroed in on foreign e-commerce giant Amazon, a domestic retail giant has been created almost below the radar in Reliance Retail (RR), one of the most crucial businesses for the group’s future. From doorstep delivery of groceries, apparels to branded jewellery, medicines, toys, furniture to high street retailing, RR’s presence in the world’s fourth largest consumer market is just one part of the story. Read more
