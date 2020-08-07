Top headlines: BSE revises circuit limit, US orders TikTok ban in 45 days

RBI names three other members in the Kamath committee on loan recast





RBI announced the members of the committees who would frame the rules for one-time restructuring proposed by the central bank on Thursday. The committee will also be fully empowered to consult or invite any person it deems fit, and can devise its own procedures for its internal functioning, the RBI said. Read more



Eveready, Delta Corp: revises circuit limit for over 600 stocks

on Thursday relaxed circuit limits for over 600 stocks with nearly three dozen counters, including Delta Corp, Centrum Capital, Eveready Industries and KPIT Technologies, moving to the 20 per cent circuit filter from the earlier 5 per cent. Nelco Ltd, Himatsingka Seide, Hind Aluminium Industries, IFCI Ltd, Igarashi Motors India, Indian Terrain Fashions, Indian Toners & Developers, Aditya Birla Money and Asian Granito India are some of the counters where the circuit limit has been revised from the existing 10 per cent to 20 per cent now. Read more

US President announced Thursday sweeping bans on transactions with China's ByteDance, owner of video-sharing app TikTok, and Tencent, operator of the WeChat app, starting in 45 days, in a major escalation of tensions with Beijing that one analyst described as "rupture in the digital world". Trump issued the orders under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. Read more



cuts MCLR by 10 bps across tenors, effective from today

India's largest private sector lender, on Friday cut its marginal-cost based lending rate (MCLR) on loans across tenors by 10 basis points.The rate cut is effective from Friday, according to its website. After the rate reduction, its overnight MCLR stands reduced to 7%, while one-month MCLR is 7.05%, according to the website. Read more

The US has lifted the highest level of its global health travel advisory for Americans due to the pandemic and restored the previous country-specific system without changing the status of over 50 countries, including that of India and China. India remains on the Level 4 of the travel advisory along with more than 50 countries, including China. Read more

Months of lockdown have altered the habits of Indian consumers: Their spending patterns reveal just how deeply concerned they are with protecting their health and fortifying their store-cupboards, warding off boredom and keeping their homes (and themselves) neat and tidy. And where new routines look likely to stick, some companies stand to gain a lot. Products shoppers in the world’s biggest open consumer market have been stocking up on are immunity boosters, comfort foods, digital services, gold loans appliances. Read more