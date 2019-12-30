Top headlines: BSNL clears Rs 1,700 cr dues, EMIs to come down, and more

Reliance, BP pay $36 mn for exit of Niko in KG-D6 block, acquire 10% stake





and UK's BP plc paid USD 36 million to get their defaulting Canadian partner Niko Resources to exit from the eastern offshore KG-D6 block. In a statement, Niko said it has exited from the KG-DWN-98/3 block and its 10 per cent stake has been taken over by Reliance and BP. Read More

The country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) on Monday announced reduction in its external benchmark-based rate by 25 basis points to 7.80 per cent from 8.05 per cent. The new rates will be applicable from January 1, 2020, the bank said in a statement. Read More

State-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) has cleared Rs 1,700 crore of vendors dues, its CMD P K Purwar said on Monday. The corporation has also made salary payment to its employees for November, Purwar added. Read More

sworn in as Maharashtra dy CM, Aditya inducted in Cabinet





NCP leader was sworn in as deputy chief minister of Maharashtra on Monday during expansion of the Uddhav Thackeray-led council of ministers. Pawar was sworn in to the post for the second time in just over a month. Read More

Andhra govt scraps plan for Vizag Metro project, to start afresh



The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday decided to appoint a new consultant for preparing a revised detailed project report for the Visakhapatnam Metro Rail project that has been hanging fire for five years now. Read More

India's buildings sector to grow by 6.6% next year on fiscal support: Fitch



Fitch Solutions on Monday said it expects the country's residential and non-residential buildings sector to expand by 6.6 per cent, in real terms, next year, driven by fiscal support and a continued focus on the provision of affordable housing in urban areas. Read More

Insurance to futures, China's $45 trn finance industry is set to open up



China’s big bang opening of its $45 trillion financial industry begins in earnest next year -- a step-by-step affair that’s unfolding just as economic strains threaten the promised windfall luring in global firms. Read More

Tesla's China-made cars arrive in Shanghai as firm taps key market



Tesla Inc. delivered its first China-built cars, a milestone for Elon Musk’s company as it accelerates a push in the world’s largest electric-vehicle market. Read More

