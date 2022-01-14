Top headlines: Budget session from Jan 31; WPI inflation eases to 13.56%

-
-
Passenger vehicle sales in India dip 13% to 219,421 units in December: SIAM
Passenger vehicle wholesales in India declined 13 per cent to 219,421 units last month, auto industry body SIAM said on Friday. Read more
Passenger vehicle sales in December 2020 stood at 252,998 units. Read more
Adani Wilmar cuts IPO size to Rs 3,600 cr from Rs 4,500 cr: Report
Edible oil major Adani Wilmar Ltd (AWL) has cut the size of its initial share-sale to Rs 3,600 crore from the Rs 4,500 crore planned earlier, people familiar with the development said on Friday.
The company, which sells cooking oils under the Fortune brand, is expected to float its initial public offering (IPO) this month, they added. Read more
Budget session of Parliament to begin on Jan 31, to be held in two parts
Budget session of Parliament is set to commence on January 31 and will conclude on April 8.
The first half of the budget session will run from January 31 to February 11. It will reassemble on March 14 to sit until April 8, subject to government exigencies. Read more
WPI inflation eases to 13.56% in Dec; RBI may hold rates next month
The wholesale price-based inflation bucked the 4-month rising trend in December 2021, and eased to 13.56 per cent, even though food prices hardened, and experts believe the RBI is expected to hold rates steady in its monetary policy next month.
WPI inflation has remained in double digits for the ninth consecutive month beginning April. Inflation in November was 14.23 per cent, while in December 2020 it was 1.95 per cent. Read more
