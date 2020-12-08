Top headlines: Call for emergency use of Covaxin; tax officers face heat

applies for emergency use authorisation for Covaxin

After Pfizer and Serum Institute of India, Hyderabad-based has applied for an emergency use authorisation for its investigational vaccine candidate, Covaxin, to the Indian regulator. The firm is conducting its Phase 3 trial, involving 26,000 participants. Read More

Serum set for deal with Centre soon; to supply vaccine at Rs 250 a dose

The biggest vaccine maker of the world, Serum Institute of India (SII), which has applied to the regulator for an emergency use authorisation (EUA) for the Covishield vaccine, is close to signing a supply contract with the Union government. The price is likely to be fixed at Rs 250 per dose of the vaccine, people in the know said. “Talks for signing a supply contract are now in the final stages of discussion and could be done soon,” said a person close to the development. Another person in the government too confirmed that negotiations were in the final stages. Read More

Commodity rally to create new winners and losers in coming quarters

The recent surge in metals and energy prices is expected to lead to record profits for metal, mining, and oil & gas companies in the coming quarters but could hurt the margins and profitability of the rest of India Inc. The biggest hit will be felt by companies in sectors such as automobile, auto ancillary, consumer durables and non-durables, capital goods, and engineering. The net impact on India Inc’s profits would depend on the interplay between the gains of producer industries and user industries. Read More

Missing from Covid-19 pandemic narrative: Infections among doctors

In a government-run hospital in Delhi, a critical care specialist emerges from the Covid intensive care unit (ICU) after four hours of duty. Safety protocols dictate that donning and doffing zones (where medics wear and remove their personal protective equipment, or PPE) must be separate to minimise infection spreading from used PPE. In the hospital, however, there is just one area for both activities. Read More



As Vivad Se Vishwas scheme draws to close, tax officers face the heat

With three weeks to go before the Vivad Se Vishwas direct tax dispute resolution scheme window closes, Finance Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey and the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) Chairman P C Mody pulled up tax officers for the dismal declarations, in a meeting held last week. It was argued that the declarations were 'not even 10 per cent' of the potential level, while the final payments made after the declarations remained ‘dismal.’ Besides, officers were urged to reach out to central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) to settle disputes under the scheme. Read More

Bitter Marico-Dabur war over honey adulteration offers food for thought

The report on the adulteration of honey, brought out by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), has opened up a Pandora's box. What began as an investigation into alleged malpractices by domestic manufacturers has escalated into a full-blown battle between two prominent players in the category: and Dabur. made the first move, saying that Dabur's claim that its honey passed the German NMR test was misleading. Read More

Renewed focus on health helps drinking water market flow the luxury way

Berkeley Springs is a tiny town nestled in the mountains of West Virginia, a scenic state located on the eastern side of the United States. It’s known for its mineral water springs and spas; at Berkeley Springs State Park, the warm waters flow at a constant temperature of 23.5 degree Celsius, drawing tourists from all around the country. Every February, water samplers and enthusiasts head to the historic spa town to take part in the largest water-tasting competition in the world. Read More

Old laws a burden, need reforms to build new century, says PM Modi

A day ahead of the Bharat Bandh called by protesting farmers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Monday that reforms are needed for development, and said some laws of the past century have become a “burden” in the current times. The government believes in all-round holistic reforms, he stressed after inaugurating the construction of the Agra Metro project via video conferencing. Read More