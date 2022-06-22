Top headlines: CBI books DHFL's Wadhawans; Das flags inflation as concern

CBI books Kapil, Dheeraj Wadhawan of DHFL in Rs 34,615-cr bank fraud case

The CBI has booked Dewan Housing Finance Ltd, its former CMD Kapil Wadhawan, director Dheeraj Wadhawan and others in a fresh case involving Rs 34,615 crore, making it the biggest bank fraud probed by the agency, officials said Wednesday.

Following the registration of case, a team of over 50 officials from the agency carried out coordinated searches in Mumbai at 12 locations belonging to listed accused in the FIR which also includes Sudhakar Shetty of Amaryllis Realtors and eight other builders. Read more

RBI Guv flags continued high inflation as 'a major concern': MPC minutes

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has cautioned that continued high inflation is a major concern for the economy, even as economic activities are gaining traction while voting for a 50 basis points hike in key interest rate to check price rise earlier this month, as per minutes of the meeting released by the central bank on Wednesday.

The six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), headed by Das, had announced its decision on June 8. It was the second consecutive hike in repo rate. Read more

Presidential poll: Droupadi Murmu likely to file nomination on June 24

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu is likely to file her nomination on June 24, and is expected to be accompanied by its top leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Modi, several Union ministers and chief ministers, and key leaders of some other supporting parties like the Biju Janata Dal will join her during the nomination-filing as a show of support, sources said, adding that the prime minister is expected to be the first proposer. Read more

Relief for telcos as DoT scraps 3% floor rate on 5G spectrum usage charge

In a big relief for telecom companies, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has scrapped the 3 per cent floor rate on spectrum usage charge (SUC).

As the government prepares for 5G spectrum allotment next month, the telcos had been demanding to scrap the SUC floor rate, equivalent to 3 per cent of adjusted gross revenue (AGR), to cut their 5G spectrum payouts. Read more