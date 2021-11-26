Top headlines: India steps up tests for Covid variant, cryptos change plan

-
ALSO READ
What is Delta variant of Covid and how effective are vaccines against it?
Future Retail, 7-Eleven terminate franchise agreement after payment default
Supreme Court stalls $3.4-billion RIL-Future deal, win for Amazon
India is by far the fastest-growing crypto mkt: Vincent Lau, Huobi Global
Amazon moves Supreme Court against Future Group shareholders' meet
-
India asked its states and cities to step up testing of international travellers after a new strain of Covid-19 was found was found to be driving up infections in South Africa. More on that story in our top headlines.
Centre may continue to hold at least 26% stake in public sector banks
The Centre may continue to hold at least 26 per cent stake in public sector banks (PSBs), which are being considered for privatisation, sources said. Currently, the government is looking at privatising two banks and the government has to hold 51 per cent in PSBs at all times, according to the Banking Companies (Acquisition and Transfer of Undertakings) Act, 1970. Read more
Centre warns of new Covid-19 variant, issues fresh advisory to states
The Centre on Thursday asked all states and Union Territories to conduct rigorous screening and testing of all international travellers coming from or transiting through South Africa, Hong Kong and Botswana, where a new Covid-19 variant has been reported. Multiple cases of a Covid-19 variant B.1.1529 have been reported in Botswana (3 cases), South Africa (6) and Honk Kong (1 case), the government said in the letter. Read more
Cryptocurrency firms mull moving offshore amid ban buzz in India
The buzz around the ban on cryptocurrencies in India has created an uncertain environment for crypto exchanges. Ecosystem players working in spaces like non-fungible tokens and blockchain too are in a tizzy. Many founders are planning to move their businesses to either the UAE or Singapore. Read more
Telecom companies likely to ring in 5G services on Independence Day
The government is engaged in talks with telecom firms for a launch of commercial 5G services in some cities by Independence Day and has assured them that spectrum auction will take place in April-May, providing them with a three to four-month window for the rollout. Read more
Future Retail guilty of financial irregularities, says Amazon
US e-commerce giant Amazon has written to the independent directors of Future Retail Limited (FRL), including Gagan Singh, Ravindra Dhariwal and Jacob Mathew, and its audit committee, providing data and alleging that there have been significant financial irregularities to the prejudice of public shareholders, banks, creditors, and third-party suppliers. Read more
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU