Telecom companies likely to ring in 5G services on Independence Day

The government is engaged in talks with telecom firms for a launch of commercial 5G services in some cities by Independence Day and has assured them that spectrum auction will take place in April-May, providing them a three to four-month window for the rollout.

A top executive of a leading telecom gear company said the deadline was feasible in some cases. “It can be achieved in some cities as it will take us 4-6 weeks to deploy a network, once the equipment or components have reached India. But to do so, we need commercial contracts with telcos to be finalised by January so we ...