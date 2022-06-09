Top headlines: CIL issues import tender; Presidential election on July 18

Presidential election to be held on July 18, counting on July 21: EC

Election for the next President of India will be held on July 18 in which 4,809 electors comprising MPs and MLAs will vote to elect incumbent Ram Nath Kovind's successor, the Election Commission announced on Thursday.

Going by its strength in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, as well as in many state assemblies, the BJP is in a comfortable position to ensure the victory of the candidate nominated by it in the upcoming election. Read more

CIL issues import tender for 2.4 MT of coal, identifies 26 beneficiaries

Ltd (CIL) has issued a tender for purchasing imported coal for power generating companies (gencos) in the wake of the Centre directing it to meet the shortfall in the domestic coal supply chain.

CIL has called for bids to supply 2.4 million tonnes (MT) of coal to be delivered for the July to September 2022 period. The estimated value of the contract is Rs 3,100 crore, CIL said in the tender document. Read more

Mumbai court refuses one-day bail to Malik, Deshmukh to vote in RS polls

A special court here on Thursday rejected the pleas filed by Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik and former minister Anil Deshmukh seeking a day's bail to vote in the Rajya Sabha elections to be held on Friday.

Deshmukh and Malik, both senior NCP leaders, are currently lodged in jail in connection with different money laundering cases being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Read more

China: Shanghai locks down parts of city again as Covid fears return

Shanghai will lock down a district in the south west on Saturday morning to conduct a mass Covid-19 testing drive, its first major movement restriction since the financial hub exited a bruising two-month shutdown at the start of June.

The mini-lockdown is raising concerns that the city’s reopening is backsliding as officials fear a rebound in cases. While the plan is to seal the Minhang district of 2.65 million people only for the morning, residents face the risk of being confined to their homes for another two weeks if any Covid infections are discovered, in line with China’s Covid Zero policy. Read more