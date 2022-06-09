Top headlines: CIL issues import tender; Presidential election on July 18

-
ALSO READ
Election results 2022: Modi hails BJP cadre for winning 4 out of 5 states
LIVE: Russia's military ops in Ukraine a 'forced measure', says Putin
LIVE: Be proud of EVM, over 3.5 bn have used it since 2004, says CEC
Top headlines: Amazon, Future asked to approach NCLAT; ED arrests Malik
Stocks to Watch: UltraTech Cement, Castrol, CIL, Aether Ind, Deepak Nitrite
-
Presidential election to be held on July 18, counting on July 21: EC
Election for the next President of India will be held on July 18 in which 4,809 electors comprising MPs and MLAs will vote to elect incumbent Ram Nath Kovind's successor, the Election Commission announced on Thursday.
Going by its strength in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, as well as in many state assemblies, the BJP is in a comfortable position to ensure the victory of the candidate nominated by it in the upcoming election. Read more
CIL issues import tender for 2.4 MT of coal, identifies 26 beneficiaries
Coal India Ltd (CIL) has issued a tender for purchasing imported coal for power generating companies (gencos) in the wake of the Centre directing it to meet the shortfall in the domestic coal supply chain.
CIL has called for bids to supply 2.4 million tonnes (MT) of coal to be delivered for the July to September 2022 period. The estimated value of the contract is Rs 3,100 crore, CIL said in the tender document. Read more
Mumbai court refuses one-day bail to Malik, Deshmukh to vote in RS polls
A special court here on Thursday rejected the pleas filed by Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik and former minister Anil Deshmukh seeking a day's bail to vote in the Rajya Sabha elections to be held on Friday.
Deshmukh and Malik, both senior NCP leaders, are currently lodged in jail in connection with different money laundering cases being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Read more
China: Shanghai locks down parts of city again as Covid fears return
Shanghai will lock down a district in the south west on Saturday morning to conduct a mass Covid-19 testing drive, its first major movement restriction since the financial hub exited a bruising two-month shutdown at the start of June.
The mini-lockdown is raising concerns that the city’s reopening is backsliding as officials fear a rebound in cases. While the plan is to seal the Minhang district of 2.65 million people only for the morning, residents face the risk of being confined to their homes for another two weeks if any Covid infections are discovered, in line with China’s Covid Zero policy. Read more
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU