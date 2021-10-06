Top headlines: Rise in corporate frauds feared; state firms hold LPG bill

State-owned oil companies are moderating the price of cooking gas, returning to the time when they took the subsidy burden of petroleum products.



Superseding boards of two Srei companies not to roil markets, say bankers

Superseding the boards of two non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) in the will neither create liquidity challenges for sound entities, nor build systemic crises because the markets have factored in the problems with the Kolkata-based firms.