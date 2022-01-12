Top headlines: Corporate ITR filing deadline extended, Tata new IPL sponsor

-
India's leading telecom operators have asked the government for a major cut of 90-95% in the base price for the 5G auction in the mid-band 3300-3670. Read more on that in today's top headlines.
The finance ministry on Tuesday extended the deadline for corporations to file income-tax returns (ITRs) to March 15, 2022. For entities whose accounts need auditing, the last date to submit the audits has been extended to February 15. However, salaried taxpayers whose accounts are not liable for auditing did not get an extension. Read more
Telecom companies push for 90-95% cut in base price of 5G spectrum
The country’s three leading mobile operators have asked for a steep cut of 90-95 per cent in the base price for the 5G auction in the mid-band 3300-3670.
The regulator had earlier recommended a price of Rs 492 crore per MHZ for pan-Indian spectrum of this band. Telecom companies had complained that this was very high and would make 5G services unviable. Read more
Pune's fintech startup FPL Technologies valuation jumps to $750 million
FPL Technologies, a Pune-based fintech start-up based in Pune, has raised $75 million as part of its Series C funding round, led by its existing investor - QED Investors along with Janchor Partners, Sequoia Capital India, Matrix Partners and Hummingbird Ventures.
The fresh equity is raised at a post-money valuation of $750 million. Read more
TCS Q3 preview: Profit may rise 17% YoY; buyback quantum eyed, say analysts
IT major, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), is scheduled to announce its December quarter (Q3FY22) results on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, along with considering a share buyback proposal. On an average, the Tata Group company’s net profit may rise 2.5 per cent sequentially, up to Rs 10,200 crore, backed by nearly 4 per cent QoQ jump in revenue. Read more
BCCI stitches deal with Tatas for Indian Premier League title sponsorship
The Tata group is replacing mobile device maker Vivo as title sponsor of the Indian Premier League (IPL) after the Chinese firm pulled out of the contract for the second time in less than two years. The decision to rope in the Tata group was taken in a governing council meeting of the IPL on Tuesday. Read more
