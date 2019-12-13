Top headlines: Govt steps on consumption, DBS cuts India forecast, and more

Govt taking steps on raising consumption to boost growth: CEA Subramanian

Presenting steps taken by the government in the past few months to pull the economy out from a six-year low growth, CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian said the measures include corporate tax cuts to improve risk-return of companies. Read more

Singapore's Banking group has cut India's GDP growth forecast for this fiscal to 5 per cent from 5.5 per cent earlier and said that it will be a "slow climb to recovery" for the economy. Read more

Shinzo Abe postpones Guwahati visit for summit amid protests in Northeast

India announced on Friday that the annual summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe, which was scheduled to be held in Guwahati, has been postponed. Abe was scheduled to arrive in Guwahati on Sunday on a three-day India visit to hold summit talks with Modi. Read more

Centre will honour GST compensation payment to states, says FM Sitharaman

With states not being paid compensation for loss of revenue from implementation of GST since August, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday assured the Centre will honour its commitment but did not say by when the dues will be cleared. Read more

'They want it': Trump approves US-China trade deal to halt Dec 15 tariffs

President Donald Trump signed off on a phase-one trade deal with China, averting the Dec. 15 introduction of a new wave of U.S. tariffs on about $160 billion of consumer goods from the Asian nation, according to people familiar with the matter. Read more