Top headlines: Delhi's positivity rate at 1-month low; Bitcoin below $50k

Delhi records 10,489 new Covid-19 cases; positivity rate dips to one-month low of 14.24%



The capital recorded 10,489 new cases and 308 more fatalities on Thursday while the positivity rate fell to 14.24 per cent, the lowest in a month, the health department said. With the fresh infections and fatalities, Delhi's caseload has risen to 13,72,475 and the death toll has climbed 20,618. READ MORE...



Gap between two doses of Covishield extended from 6-8 weeks to 12-16 weeks: Govt



The government has accepted the Covid-19 Working Group's recommendation for extending the gap between the two doses of the Covishield vaccine from 6-8 weeks to 12-16 weeks, the Union health ministry said, while announcing the extension on Thursday. However, no change has been suggested for the dosage interval for Covaxin. READ MORE...



falls below $50,000 as calls energy use ‘insane’



Tesla Inc.’s Chief Executive Officer doubled down on his attack on Bitcoin’s energy demands, calling recent consumption trends “insane.” Musk posted a chart on Twitter from the University of Cambridge showing Bitcoin’s electricity consumption has skyrocketed this year. It’s the second day he’s criticized crypto mining for using fossil fuels and comes after an announcement that Tesla would suspend car purchases using READ MORE...

unveils fresh measures for Covid-hit staff



on Thursday announced a host of measures for its employees, including monetary support staff families for up to two years in case of death due to Covid-19, and upgradation of the Covid-19 care centre at in Aurangabad, as the country battles second wave of the pandemic. These measures are in addition to several initiatives already undertaken by the company over the past one year, Ltd said in a release. READ MORE...