Top headlines: Eco Survey 2019-20, Wipro's Abidali Neemuchwala steps down

Thalinomics, GDP growth: All you need to know about 2019-20

for 2019-20, tabled in the Parliament on Friday, projected the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) to grow between 6 – 6.5 per cent in financial 2020-21 (FY21). This, according to experts, is in sharp contrast to the GDP print of 4.5 per cent in the July – September quarter. The overarching theme, according to the Survey, is ‘wealth creation’ and the policy choices that enable the same. Read more

2020 expects rebound in FY21 with GDP growth at 6-6.5%

The Economic Survey on Friday projected India's economic growth at 6 per cent to 6.5 per cent in the next financial year starting April 1, saying growth has bottomed out. Read more

Economic survey: Slowdown bottomed out, uptick from here onwards, says CEA

The Economic Survey 2019-20, prepared by a team lead by Subramanian, has projected the GDP to expand in the range of 6-6.5 per cent during 2020-21. Read more

Uptick in retail prices in FY20 mainly on veggies, pulses: Survey

Consumer price inflation has been witnessing moderation since 2014, however, there has been an "uptick" in the prices of food items, particularly vegetables, owing to output disruptions and low base effect, the Economic Survey said on Friday. Read more

Neemuchwala's stint marked by contract wins, strategic direction

After a close to five-year stint at Wipro, has stepped down as chief executive officer and managing director of the Bengaluru-headquartered IT services firm. Neemuchwala, had been given the additional responsibility of MD in July last year, has cited 'family commitments' as the reason behind his departure from the Azim Premji-promoted firm. Read more

Arvind Krishna named CEO as company fights for cloud business spot

Indian-origin technology executive Arvind Krishna has been elected Chief Executive Officer of American IT giant after a "world-class succession process", succeeding Virginia Rometty, described him as the right CEO for the next era at and well-positioned" to lead the company into the cloud and cognitive era. Read more

Coronavirus: China toll soars to 213, declares world health emergency

The death toll in China's novel outbreak has climbed to 213 with the number of confirmed cases totalling to 9,692, China's authorities announced on Friday. Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak, reported 5,806 confirmed cases, including 204 deaths, official media reported. Read more

Airtel's name removed from DGFT blacklist after dialogue with authorities

Bharti Airtel on Friday said its name has now been removed from the denied entry list for non-fulfilment of export obligation under an export promotion scheme. "We are actively engaged with the authorities to complete the formalities and provide additional documents for closure of the remaining cases," the company said in a statement. Read more

CAA fulfills Mahatma's vision, violent protests weaken India: Prez Kovind

Violent protests weaken the country and the government believes that debate strengthens democracy, said President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday as spoke to a joint sitting of Parliament meeting for the first day of the Budget session. Read more