Top headlines: EPFO interest rate cuts, Pompeo on India China row and more

1. Shifting US forces to counter China threat to India, Southeast Asia: Pompeo

US Secretary of State said that the Chinese threat to India and Southeast Asian nations is one of the reasons America is reducing its troop presence in Europe and deploying them to other places. Pompeo made the remarks in response to a question at the Brussels Forum that he had addressed virtually.

2. EPFO may slash interest rate over falling returns, slow cash flow: Reports

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is likely to reduce the interest rate to 8.1 per cent for FY20, CNBC-TV18 reported on Friday. The interest rate stands at 8.5 per cent now. A rate cult would lower the payout on retirement savings of over 60 million EPFO subscribers, reported the Economic Times.

3. markets are likely to continue their up move: Chris Wood

markets are likely to continue their march upwards going ahead, as they focus on economies opening up for business from the stringent lockdown imposed due to the rampant spread of Covid-19 pandemic earlier this year, said Christopher Wood, global head (equity strategy) at Jefferies in his weekly note to investors, GREED & fear.

4. Petrol crosses Rs 80 mark in 20th hike, diesel jumps to Rs 80.19 a litre

Petrol prices on Friday crossed the Rs-80 mark in Delhi as fuel compnaies announced the 20th hike in a row. Petrol price was increased by 21 paise to Rs 80.13 per litre in Delhi. Diesel jumped by 17 paise to Rs 80.19 per litre. In Mumbai, the price of petrol touched Rs 86.91 a litre and diesel went up to Rs 78.51 a litre.



5. HUL completes acquisition of hygiene brand VWash from Glenmark Pharma

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) on Friday announced that it has completed the acquisition of intimate hygiene brand VWash from Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. The acquisition was announced on March 23, 2020, and was subject to certain closing conditions, which have now been fulfilled, it said.

6. Indian economy in deep trouble; growth may contract 5% this year: S&P

S&P Global Ratings has said Indian economy is in deep trouble with growth expected to contract by 5 per cent this fiscal. In its report titled 'Asia-Pacific losses near USD 3 trillion as balance sheet recession looms', S&P projected the region's economy to shrink by 1.3 per cent in 2020, but grow by 6.9 per cent in 2021.

7. Covid-19: Airlines don't have to keep the middle seat vacant, says SC

Airlines in India will not have to keep the middle seat vacant, after the Supreme Court upheld a Bombay High Court order on Friday. The apex court held that airlines had followed adequate safety measures to ensure safety of passengers during the Covid-19 pandemic. DGCA on Friday had submitted that expert committee recommendations on safety and health have been incorporated for airline operations.