Top headlines: Food and fertiliser subsidy; Goa Assembly polls, more

Goa Assembly polls: Panjim's exposed faultlines could be BJP's worry lines
Elections & 'she' factor: Promises galore as parties put spotlight on women
Yediyurappa quits as Karnataka CM on day of govt's 2nd anniversary
Why is BJP reluctant to sanction a caste census, counting the OBCs?
Assembly elections: BJP clicks in e-canvassing, Congress goes 'hybrid'
Utpal Parrikar's intention to contest as an Independent candidate and the resignation of former CM Laxmikant Parsekar from the party, has caused upheaval in the BJP. More on that in our top headlines this morning.
Budget 2022-23: Steep subsidy sums for food and fertiliser likely
The Union Budget 2022 could allocate steep sums for food and fertiliser subsidies for 2022-23, similar to the Revised Estimates for the current fiscal year, analysts say, as global commodity prices remain elevated and the poorest sections of the society still suffer from distress caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. Read more
Sensitive issues to remain out of India-Aussie early-harvest deal
With India and Australia giving final touches to an interim trade deal, both countries are set to keep aside sensitive and contentious issues, steering clear of any surprise in the early-harvest agreement, people aware of the matter said. Read more
Centre's vision document sees 10x rise in electronics exports by FY26
The government, along with the electronics industry, on Monday came out with a vision document that sets an ambitious target of increasing India’s electronics exports by over 10 time — from $10.6 billion in 2020-21 to $120 billion by 2025-26. This will make electronics amongst the country’s top three export categories from its current rank at Number 7. Read more
Why investors fleeing Chinese property market see India as an opportunity
Investors have been taking refuge from the Chinese real estate debt crisis in pockets of the broader Asian credit market, and cite India among opportunities that are relatively insulated from the historic turmoil. Read more
All eyes are on the Panjim Assembly seat in the 40-member Goa Legislative Assembly after former chief minister (CM) Manohar Parrikar’s son Utpal quit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and announced his intention to contest the seat as an Independent candidate when he was denied a BJP nomination. Read more
