Sensitive issues to remain out of India-Aussie early-harvest deal

With India and Australia giving final touches to an interim trade deal, both countries are set to keep aside sensitive and contentious issues, steering clear of any surprise in the early-harvest agreement, people aware of the matter said.

Sources indicated that greater market access for contentious items such as agriculture and dairy are likely to be kept away from the deal, at least for now. However, high-value items such as sheep meat and high-end carrots could form a part of the discussions in the proposed deal as these are not items of mass consumption in ...