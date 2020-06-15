Top headlines: Full lockdown in Chennai from June 19, WPI slips 3%, more

1. Complete lockdown in Chennai, 3 neighbouring districts from June 19 to 30

In view of an increase in infections in Chennai and neighbouring districts, the has announced a complete lockdown in four districts from June 19 to 30. The decision — for Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpet districts — was taken at the Cabinet meeting on Monday. A medical expert committee constituted by the had recommended a further "tightening" in certain lockdown relaxations made in Chennai earlier. Read on...

2. Wholesale prices decline 3% in May as pulls down demand

Wholesale prices entered a deflationary zone in May, falling 3.2 per cent, as the month saw a decline in demand amid an economic hit in the wake of the pandemic. While overall wholesale price index (WPI) numbers were not available for April, in May last year the WPI-based inflation rate had stood at 2.79 per cent. Read on...

3. Two Indian officials with Indian High Commission in Pakistan missing

Two Indian officials working with the Indian High Commission in Islamabad (Pakistan) are missing, ANI reported quoting sources. This comes weeks after the vehicle of India's Charge d'affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia was chased by Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) member. A bike-borne man was seen following Ahluwalia's car. Read on...

4. Mumbai local trains resume for 'essential' govt staff; rules framed

The Indian Railways restarted on Monday Mumbai suburban train services for transporting essential staff identified by the government. The Western Railways will run 73 pairs of suburban services, including eight between Virar and Dahanu Road, while the Central Railways will run 200 services – including 130 between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Kasara and 70 services between CSMT and Panvel. Read on...

5. Chinese mainland reports 49 new Covid-19 cases, 39 domestically transmitted

China's health authority said on Monday that it received reports of 49 new confirmed Covid-19 cases in the Chinese mainland on Sunday, of which 39 were domestically transmitted and 10 were imported. Of the domestically transmitted cases, 36 were reported in Beijing and three in Hebei Province, the Health Commission said in its daily report, Xinhua reported. Read more...

6. Govt asks airlines to expand capacity to 50% from current cap of 33%

In a further sign that the government is in favour of opening up the economy more, the Ministry of Civil Aviation intends to increase the scale of domestic flights to 50 per cent of capacity. Domestic flights resumed on May 25, but airlines are allowed to operate 33 per cent of capacity. The ministry has sought suggestions from airlines on whether this is feasible. Read more...