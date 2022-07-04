Top headlines: Fundraising on track, says Byju's; Shinde wins trust vote

Fund-raising drive on track, majority of the $800 mn received, says Byju's

Following a media report alleging that Byju's raised a fake investment and delayed payment to a group firm, the edtech giant said its efforts are on track and the majority of the $800 million has been already received.

“The balance is also expected soon,” said a Byju’s spokesperson. READ MORE.

Govt mulls penalising companies for EV fire as voluntary recall begins

Months after a spate of fires in two-wheelers put a dent in India's EV overdrive, the central government will soon take a call on whether or not to take penal action against manufacturers of faulty electric vehicles.

In April, Union Minister for Road Transport, Nitin Gadkari, warned EV makers of strict action if they are found negligent. “If any company is found negligent in their processes, a heavy penalty will be imposed and a recall of all defective vehicles will also be ordered,” he had tweeted. READ MORE.

CM Eknath Shinde wins floor test in Assembly with 164 votes

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday won the crucial floor test in the state Assembly on the last day of the two-day special session of the House.

In the 288-member House, 164 MLAs voted for the motion of confidence, while 99 voted against it. READ MORE.

Hotels, restaurants barred from levying service charge: CCPA order

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) on Monday barred hotels and restaurants from levying automatically or by default in food bills and allowed customers to file complaints in case of violation.

Amid rising complaints, the CCPA has issued guidelines for preventing unfair trade practices and violation of consumer rights with regard to levying of . READ MORE.