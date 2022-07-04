Top headlines: Fundraising on track, says Byju's; Shinde wins trust vote

-
ALSO READ
SC to hear Sena MLA Eknath Shinde's plea against disqualification notice
'Ready to quit', says Uddhav Thackeray; Eknath Shinde claims 46 MLAs
Byju's to invest $200 mn in physical tuition centres over 12-18 months
Shinde hails Hindutva's victory as SC stays disqualification of rebel MLAs
Fitbit Charge 5 review: Expensive but an impressive smart band overall
-
Fund-raising drive on track, majority of the $800 mn received, says Byju's
Following a media report alleging that Byju's raised a fake investment and delayed payment to a group firm, the edtech giant said its fundraising efforts are on track and the majority of the $800 million has been already received.
“The balance is also expected soon,” said a Byju’s spokesperson. READ MORE.
Govt mulls penalising companies for EV fire as voluntary recall begins
Months after a spate of fires in two-wheelers put a dent in India's EV overdrive, the central government will soon take a call on whether or not to take penal action against manufacturers of faulty electric vehicles.
In April, Union Minister for Road Transport, Nitin Gadkari, warned EV makers of strict action if they are found negligent. “If any company is found negligent in their processes, a heavy penalty will be imposed and a recall of all defective vehicles will also be ordered,” he had tweeted. READ MORE.
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde wins floor test in Assembly with 164 votes
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday won the crucial floor test in the state Assembly on the last day of the two-day special session of the House.
In the 288-member House, 164 MLAs voted for the motion of confidence, while 99 voted against it. READ MORE.
Hotels, restaurants barred from levying service charge: CCPA order
The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) on Monday barred hotels and restaurants from levying service charge automatically or by default in food bills and allowed customers to file complaints in case of violation.
Amid rising complaints, the CCPA has issued guidelines for preventing unfair trade practices and violation of consumer rights with regard to levying of service charge. READ MORE.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU