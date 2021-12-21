Top headlines: Govt blocks 20 YouTube channels; 200 Omicron cases in India

JUST IN
BS Web Team 

A health worker testing for Covid-19 collects the swab sample of a passenger at the Bandra Terminus railway station in Mumbai on December 16, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)

India records 5,326 Covid cases in 24 hrs; Omicron tally reaches 200

Two hundred cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus have been detected in India so far out of which 77 patients have recovered or migrated, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

Maharashtra and Delhi have recorded 54 cases of Omicron variant each, while Telangana registered 20 cases, Karnataka 19, Rajasthan 18, Kerala 15 and Gujarat 14 cases. Read more

Karnataka: No parties, mass gatherings from Dec 30-Jan 2 due to Covid

Keeping in view the COVID-19 situation and the rising number of cases of Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus, the Karnataka government on Tuesday said that no parties or mass gatherings would be permitted in the state from December 30 to January 2.

"We had a meeting with experts through video conference regarding the new year celebrations, keeping in mind the COVID-19 and Omicron related cases," Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told reporters. Read more

Snapdeal files DRHP to raise funds through an initial public offering

SoftBank-backed Snapdeal filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus for its initial public offer (IPO), comprising a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 1,250 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 30,769,600 equity shares by existing shareholders.

Snapdeal’s Founders, Kunal Bahl & Rohit Bansal are not selling any of their holding in the IPO. Blackrock, Temasek, eBay, Intel Capital, Nexus Venture Partners, Tybourne, RNT Associates, Premji Invest, and others will also not sell any of their shares in the IPO. Read more

Rajya Sabha passes electoral reforms bill, Oppn stages walkout

Parliament on Tuesday passed a Bill to link electoral roll data with the Aadhaar ecosystem with Rajya Sabha passing it by voice vote amid a walkout by the Opposition.

The Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which was passed in Lok Sabha on Monday, seeks to weed out fake voters from electoral rolls. Read more

First Published: Tue, December 21 2021. 18:11 IST

