Top headlines: Govt likely to keep LIC stake; airfare cap in the works

India’s government is in talks with airlines to remove a cap on passenger fares. The Centre is unlikely to reduce its shareholding in Life Insurance Corporation for at least two years after the company releases its IPO. More on those stories in our top headlines.



Govt, airlines start discussions to remove cap on passenger fares



The government has started discussions with airlines about the removal of price bands for passenger fares. The talks have started after some airlines renewed their demand to remove the pricing caps, claiming the regulation is a hurdle to the full-fledged recovery in domestic air traffic. Read more

Centre unlikely to dilute stake in LIC for at least 2 years after IPO



The Centre is unlikely to reduce its shareholding in Life Insurance Corporation of (LIC) for at least 2 years following the insurer’s listing because such a move could affect returns for investors participating in the mega initial public offering (IPO). Read more

now sets sights on free trade agreement with Gulf countries



After inking trade pacts with the UAE and Australia, is set to begin deeper engagements with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries as early as May-June to finalize a free trade agreement (FTA) with the group of nations, people aware of the matter said. Read more

Combined entity will get benefit of lower cost of funds: HDFC's Keki Mistry



Keki Mistry, vice-chairman and chief executive officer of HDFC, tells Manojit Saha the option to merge with HDFC Bank was on the drawing-board but it is making sense now owing to a variety of factors. Edited excerpts. Why did HDFC decide to give up its identity? This is not a question of giving up the identity. Read more

Ukraine Prez tells top UN body to make Russia accountable for 'war crimes'



Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy told the UN Security Council on Tuesday that "accountability must be inevitable" for Russia as he accused invading Russian troops of committing "the most terrible war crimes" since World War Two. Read more