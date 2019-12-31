Top headlines: Govt's infra push, reforms to revive power sector, and more

FM Sitharaman unveils Rs 102-trn of infrastructure projects for next 5 years

Addressing a press conference, Finance Minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had in his Independence Day speech spoken of investing Rs 100 trillion in infrastructure. Subsequently, a task force identified Rs 102 trillion worth of projects after conducting 70 stakeholder consultations in a short period of four months, she said. Read more

India plans $35 bn reforms over 5 yrs to revive struggling power retailers

India is planning another wave of reforms aimed at turning around its struggling power retailers. The initiative is still under consideration, a power ministry spokeswoman said Tuesday, declining to provide details. The reforms could cost as much as Rs 2.5 trillion ($35 billion) over five years, according to reports. Read more

Reliance to venture in e-commerce with Jio Mart, initial roll-out in Mumbai

Reliance is all set to venture into the e-commerce segment with the launch of Jio Mart. As per initial details, the company is rolling out an offline-to-online commerce platform that will provide retail packaged consumer goods (PCG) and kitchen supplies to the customer in select locations across Mumbai. Read more





Karvy Group names Amitabh Chaturvedi as new head of financial services arm

India's Karvy Group said on Tuesday it has appointed a new head of its financial services unit as part of corporate restructuring, a month after the country's market regulator slapped a ban on its stock broking arm for alleged misuse of client funds. Read more

Commerce Ministry to review existing free trade agreements: Piyush Goyal

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday said his ministry will review all existing free trade agreements (FTAs) with different countries to protect interest of industry and traders. Read more