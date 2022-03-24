Top headlines: Govt to seek crypto transactions log; Covid haunts economy

-
ALSO READ
Crytocurrency tax: How will the Budget 2022 rules impact crypto investors?
What exactly is cryptocurrency and how it works?
TMS, Ep 100: Cryptocurrency tax, defence industry, markets, and green bonds
India is by far the fastest-growing crypto mkt: Vincent Lau, Huobi Global
Cryptocurrency tax: Relief for crypto investors as Budget ushers in norms
-
Tax authorities may tell banks crypto exchanges to report on virtual digital assets' transactions as India taxes gains from crypto and NFTs from April 1. Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) Chairman R C Bhargava said that there is no bar on the company to make electric vehicles. More on those stories in our top headlines.
Centre may seek crypto log on transactions
The tax authorities may tell banks and crypto exchanges to report transactions of virtual digital assets (VDAs) as the government begins taxing gains from cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens from April 1. Read more
No bar on Maruti to make electric vehicles: Chairman
Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) Chairman R C Bhargava made it clear that the announcement by Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC) on Sunday about investing 150 billion yen (or Rs 10,445 crore) by 2026 for indigenous manufacturing of battery electric vehicles (BEV) and BEV batteries in Gujarat does not restrict the listed MSIL from making electric vehicles (EVs). Read more
Two years after Covid, Indian economy battling crisis
When the coronavirus pandemic hit Indian shores in early 2020, the Indian economy was already in a downward spiral, with growth rate slumping to an 11-year low of 3.1 per cent in the March quarter of FY20. The rapidly surging Covid-19 cases forced the government to impose a nationwide lockdown which resulted in India’s first recession in FY21 (at -6.6 per cent) after a gap of 40 years. Read more
Govt sets Rs 1-trillion infrastructure lending target for DFI
The Centre has set a target of about Rs 1 trillion for government-backed National Bank for Financial Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID) for sanctioning loans to the infrastructure sector in the next financial year. Read more
Ukraine crisis: India abstains from vote on Russia's UNSC resolution
India abstained in the UN Security Council on a vote on a draft resolution by Russia on the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. Permanent and veto-wielding Council member Russia had called for a vote in the 15-nation Security Council on its draft resolution that demands that civilians, including humanitarian personnel and persons in vulnerable situations, including women and children are fully protected. Read more
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU