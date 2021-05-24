Top headlines: Grasim Q4 net rises 13%; BSE sees a new milestone

Industries fourth quarter net profit rises 13.3% to Rs 2,616 crore



Aditya Birla Group firm Industries Ltd on Monday reported a 13.3 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 2,616.64 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 2,309.41 crore during the January-March quarter of the previous financial year, Industries said in a regulatory filing.



Market-cap of BSE-listed companies at record $3 trillion



on Monday added another feather to its cap with the market capitalisation of all listed companies on the exchange reaching USD 3 trillion for the first time ever. At close of trade, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies stood at Rs 2,18,94,202.30 crore (USD 3 trillion). During the day, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies went past the Rs 219 lakh crore level.



says it will supply Covid only to central govt, not states



After Moderna, another Covid-19 manufacturer, Pfizer, has refused to send direct vaccination to Punjab, citing its policy to only deal with the Central government, state Nodal Officer (Vaccination) Vikas Garg said on Monday. He said the company, in a communication to the state, said: " is working with federal governments across the world to supply its Covid-19 for use in immunisation programmes."



to produce 100 mn doses of Sputnik V per year



The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Indian drug firm on Monday announced the launch of production of the Sputnik V vaccine in India. The first batch of the COVID-19 vaccine produced at Panacea Biotec's facilities at Baddi in Himachal Pradesh will be shipped to the Russia's Gamaleya Center for quality control.