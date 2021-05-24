JUST IN
Immediately procure drugs used in black fungus treatment: Delhi LG to officials
Business Standard

Top headlines: Grasim Q4 net rises 13%; BSE sees a new milestone

Business Standard brings you the top news of the evening

New Delhi 

Q4 earnings. Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Grasim Industries fourth quarter net profit rises 13.3% to Rs 2,616 crore

Aditya Birla Group firm Grasim Industries Ltd on Monday reported a 13.3 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 2,616.64 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 2,309.41 crore during the January-March quarter of the previous financial year, Grasim Industries said in a regulatory filing. READ MORE...

Market-cap of BSE-listed companies at record $3 trillion

BSE on Monday added another feather to its cap with the market capitalisation of all listed companies on the exchange reaching USD 3 trillion for the first time ever. At close of trade, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies stood at Rs 2,18,94,202.30 crore (USD 3 trillion). During the day, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies went past the Rs 219 lakh crore level. READ MORE...

Pfizer says it will supply Covid vaccine only to central govt, not states

After Moderna, another Covid-19 vaccine manufacturer, Pfizer, has refused to send direct vaccination to Punjab, citing its policy to only deal with the Central government, state Nodal Officer (Vaccination) Vikas Garg said on Monday. He said the company, in a communication to the state, said: "Pfizer is working with federal governments across the world to supply its Covid-19 vaccine for use in national immunisation programmes." READ MORE...

Panacea Biotec to produce 100 mn doses of Sputnik V per year

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Indian drug firm Panacea Biotec on Monday announced the launch of production of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in India. The first batch of the COVID-19 vaccine produced at Panacea Biotec's facilities at Baddi in Himachal Pradesh will be shipped to the Russia's Gamaleya Center for quality control. READ MORE...

First Published: Mon, May 24 2021. 21:09 IST

