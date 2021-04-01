Top headlines: GST collections at record high; chaos mars polling in Bengal

-
GST collections at record high in March
GST collections in March touched a record high of over Rs 1.23 lakh crore, a 27 per cent growth over the year-ago period, the Finance Ministry said on Thursday. "GST revenues crossed above Rs 1 lakh crore mark at a stretch for the last six months and a steep increasing trend over this period are clear indicators of rapid economic recovery post pandemic," the ministry said. Read more
Sporadic violence mars second phase polling in Bengal
Heavy voting amidst sporadic violence, marked the second phase of polling to the West Bengal assembly, as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee slammed the Election Commission over inaction to complaints filed by her party. Sporadic violence and minor clashes were reported from various constituencies, including the high profile Nandigram, where chief minister Mamata Banerjee is locked in a high- stakes electoral battle with her former lieutenant Suvendu Adhikari now with the BJP. Read more
Covid vaccination throughout April
Seeking to exponentially expand the countrywide anti-coronavirus inoculation drive, the Centre has decided to keep all public and private sector Covid-19 Vaccination Centres (CVCs) operational throughout April, including on gazetted holidays. The Centre wrote to all states and union territories on Thursday and asked them to make necessary arrangements for this, the Union Health Ministry said. Read more
Mastercard to invest Rs 733 cr in Airtel Africa's mobile money biz
Airtel Africa on Thursday announced that Mastercard would invest USD 100 million (about Rs 733 crore) in its wholly-owned subsidiary Airtel Mobile Commerce BV (AMC BV). Mastercard would hold a minority stake in AMC BV on completion of the deal, with Airtel Africa continuing to hold the majority stake, an Airtel statement said. Read more
