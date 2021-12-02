Top headlines: India detects 2 Omicron cases; Paytm gets first 'Buy' rating

-
ALSO READ
Ola Electric sells scooters worth Rs 600 cr in 24 hrs, 4 units every second
Ola e-scooter to start at Rs 85,000; eyes 50% of two-wheeler market
Ola's electric scooter receives 100,000 bookings within first 24 hours
Ola Electric launches Ola S1 scooter, prices start at Rs 99,999
Paytm raises IPO size to Rs 18,300 cr; Ant to offload shares worth Rs 5K cr
-
Covid: India's first two Omicron cases detected in Karnataka, says govt
Two cases of the new Omicron variant of coronavirus have been detected in Karnataka, the Union government said on Thursday while asking people not to panic but follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and get vaccinated without delay.
Both the patients are men aged 66 years and 46 years with mild symptoms. Severe symptoms have not been noted, an official said during a press conference. Read more
First 'Buy' report on Paytm sees firm turning profitable by 2026
Paytm, which has moved wildly since its listing after India’s largest initial public offering, has received the first buy rating from a brokerage that expects the company to turn profitable by March 2026.
Dolat Capital Market Pvt, the third brokerage to initiate coverage on the digital payments giant after Macquarie Capital Securities and JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd., said its transition to a “manufacturer” of financial services from an agent, cross-selling of services, and strong growth in the number of users will help the company. Read more
L&T, ReNew Power ink partnership to tap emerging hydrogen biz in India
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) in partnership with ReNew Power (ReNew) will be tapping the emerging green hydrogen business in India.
While the contours of the partnership are yet to be worked out, the two companies signed an agreement on Thursday under which, L&T and ReNew will jointly develop, own, execute and operate green hydrogen projects across the country. Read more
Ride-hailing firm Ola plans IPO in first half of 2022, readies 'super app'
Indian ride-hailing company Ola plans to go public in the first half of 2022, Chief Executive Officer Bhavish Aggarwal said on Thursday, undeterred by the recent volatility and lackluster listing of some start-ups in the country.
Ola, backed by Japan's SoftBank Group, is also gearing up to create something of a "super app" with plans to broaden its services beyond mobility to include personal finance and micro insurance, Aggarwal told the Reuters Next conference. Read more
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU