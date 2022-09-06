Top headlines:India gets intranasal Covid vax; Moody's retains India rating

-
Moody's retains India rating and outlook, days after cutting GDP forecast
Days after Moody’s cut its gross domestic product (GDP) forecast for financial year 2022-23 (FY23) after the official GDP print for the June quarter came in lower than expectations, the global ratings agency said it will maintain its long-term sovereign debt credit rating and outlook on Asia’s third largest economy.
“The credit profile of India reflects key strengths, including its large and diversified economy with high growth potential, a relatively strong external position, and a stable domestic financing base for government debt,” Moody’s said on Tuesday. Read more
Bharat Biotech's intranasal Covid vaccine gets DCGI's nod for emergency use
The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Tuesday approved Bharat Biotech's intranasal Covid vaccine for restricted emergency use in those aged above 18 years.
"Big Boost to India's Fight Against COVID-19! Bharat Biotech's ChAd36-SARS-CoV-S COVID-19 (Chimpanzee Adenovirus Vectored) recombinant nasal vaccine approved by @CDSCO_INDIA_INF for primary immunization against COVID-19 in 18+ age group for restricted use in emergency situation," Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted. Read more
Suresh Raina retires from all formats of cricket, including IPL
Indian cricketer Suresh Raina has announced his retirement from all formats of cricket, which effectively means he will no longer play in the Indian Premier League (IPL), as the 35-year-old had already ended his international cricket on August 15, 2020, hours after Mahendra Singh Dhoni decided to call it a day.
Reports suggest that Raina's decision to retire "from all formats of cricket" is a move to open avenues for him to play in tournaments such as the Road Safety Series and the mushrooming overseas T20 leagues. Read more
Cyrus Mistry cremated in Mumbai; Ratan Tata's stepmother attends funeral
Cyrus Mistry, the former Tata Sons chairman who was killed in a road accident earlier this week, was cremated in the financial capital on Tuesday.
The funeral at central Mumbai's Worli crematorium was attended by members of the closely knit Parsi community, some business leaders and politicians. Read more
First Published: Tue, September 06 2022. 16:41 IST