Top headlines: India, US sign 3 pacts; Air India bid deadline, and more

1. Day 2 of Donald Trump's India visit sees three pacts, $3 bn defence deal

India and the US inked three memorandums of understanding (MoUs) on Tuesday in New Delhi on US President Donald Trump's second day of his maiden visit here. Trump on Tuesday said India and the US have expanded their defence coorperation with agreements of deals worth $3 billion which include advanced American military equipment, including Apache and MH-60 Romeo helicopters. Trump also said the two countries are discussing ways to expand economic ties and said he is optimistic that they can reach a "fantastic deal".

2. Govt likely to extend March 17 deadline to submit bid for Air India

The government is likely to extend the March 17 deadline for submitting bids to buy 100 per cent stake in Air India and the Home Minister led inter-ministerial panel will later this week decide on the new date.

3. RBI MPC may consider impact on Indian economy: Report

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India is likely to consider the developments around COVID-19, which has resulted in supply chain disruptions from China, Singapore's DBS Bank said in a report on Tuesday.

4. CAA clash: Fresh violence breaks out in Delhi; more police deployed

Fresh violence broke out in parts of northeast Delhi with mobs pelting stones, vandalising shops and threatening locals on Tuesday, a day after one constable and six civilians were killed in violent clashes over the amended citizenship law, news agency PTI reported.

5. Ensure benefits of tech are available to everyone: Nadella to developers



Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on Tuesday said developers should focus on ethics and building trust when developing solutions to ensure that the benefits of technology are available for everyone.