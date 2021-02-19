Top headlines: India to contest Cairn tax award, IKEA India plans 1st mall

-
-
India will file an appeal against the $1.2-billion arbitration case won by Cairn Energy, citing its sovereign right to tax. Uber drivers must be treated as workers rather than self-employed, the UK's Supreme Court has ruled. More on those stories in our evening headlines.India to contest Cairn tax ruling
India will file an appeal against the Cairn arbitration award soon and will defend its sovereign rights to tax, sources said a day after Cairn Energy CEO Simon Thomson sought swift enforcement of the over-$1.2 billion award during his meeting with top finance ministry officials. Read here
Cash-strapped states threaten Modi's double-digit growth
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s plan to boost capital expenditure to help India regain the fastest-growing major economy title risks being derailed by the nation’s cash-strapped states, which are cutting back on such spending. Read here
IKEA planning first India shopping mall in Noida
IKEA plans to open its first shopping centre in India after the furniture giant's shopping centres business - one of the world's largest - said it had bought a 48,000-square-metre plot in the city of Noida on the outskirts of Delhi. Read here
China admits 5 killed in Galwan clash
Five Chinese military officers and soldiers were killed in the fierce clash with the Indian Army in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh in June last year, the People's Liberation Army (PLA) officially acknowledged for the first time on Friday. Read here
UK's top says Uber's drivers are workers
The UK Supreme Court ruled Friday that Uber drivers should be classed as workers" and not self employed, in a decision that threatens its business model and holds broader implications for the so-called gig economy. Read here
